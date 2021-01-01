Mwambusi: Yanga SC coach promises direct football against Biashara United

The tactician has further insisted they will battle for the title despite registering unsatisfying results in recent assignments

Yanga SC interim coach Juma Mwambusi has promised direct football as his team hosts Biashara Mara United in the Tanzania Mainland League assignment at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday night.

Wananchi are targeting a double over their opponents in the top-tier after claiming a 1-0 win in the first round. The experienced tactician conceded his charges had made mistakes in the past but he has rectified them hoping for maximum points.

"We have forgotten the past result where we collected a point [in 1-1 draw against KMC FC], we are going to make rectifications for about two, three mistakes we made in our previous game," Mwambusi told Goal.

"You will see changes because we have made amends especially on our failure to capitalise on the scoring chances we had created. The players are also ready for the game. We respect all the teams plying their trade in the league," Biashara included.

"We will be playing direct football whereby we will be attacking from the first to the final whistle hoping to convert as many chances as possible. The most important thing is that we are ready and prepared for the game."

After recent slip-ups, Wananchi are in danger of losing their first position to their rivals Simba SC who are third with 49 points. The reigning champions are on 49 points from 21 games, two less than the Jangwani Street-based charges who have played 24 games.

Azam come second with 50 points from the 26 matches they have played. But Mwambusi insists they will fight to the end and are firmly in contention for the title.

"Yanga are still very much in contention for the title and we will not stop fighting for it despite the unsatisfying results we have registered recently.

"We have about 10 games remaining in the ongoing campaign and we want to collect as many points as possible but the target is to win every match."

Wananchi have managed 14 wins, nine draws and a loss. In those games, they have scored 37 goals and conceded 15.

They are playing Biashara who are in the fourth position with 40 points. Out of the 25 games played, 11 have ended in wins, seven in draws and as many games ending in defeats. They have also scored 21 goals and conceded 20.