Mwambusi: Yanga SC boss delighted after rectifying mistakes vs Biashara United

The veteran coach is now focusing on the next game against Gwambina, hoping to get another win

Yanga SC interim coach Juma Mwambusi was delighted with his charges for rectifying some of their earlier mistakes and defeating Biashara United 1-0 in a Tanzania Mainland League match at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Burkinabe Yacouba Songne headed the ball into the back of the net eight minutes after the pause to hand his team a vital win and end a three-match winless run in the process.

"The league had taken a break and it was like another transition period for us at the club," Mwambusi told Goal afterward.

"It is what many did not understand and they complained after we drew [against KMC] which was not our expectation.

"Dropping points was a wake-up call for us, we had to go and rectify [against Biashara] by playing as a team and displaying beautiful football for our fans.

"As promised, from the first whistle, we pushed for goals, we were just attacking and it helped us create many scoring opportunities. Many chances came our way but we capitalised on one and I am grateful for that."

Dickson Job made his first appearance for Wananchi and was impressive, but the veteran tactician has insisted everyone in the team will have an opportunity to show their potential, although they have to show they deserve a place in the team by impressing during training.

"I promised to give every player a chance because I have faith in all of them," Mwambusi continued.

"So if one impresses in training, he is sure to play. Job was making his debut and he impressed. He followed the instructions given and I also challenged him to go and prove why he deserves to be at the club."

Mwambusi has also commented on their next game, against Gwambina FC, which they will be hosting as well.

Article continues below

"The game [against Biashara] was like preparations for our next game against Gwambina FC," he added.

"It will be a very tough game for us. They have quality players who can cause problems and they have proved that by winning several games.

"We are, however, welcoming them at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium. We will give our best and create many scoring chances which I believe will give us an upper hand in the game."