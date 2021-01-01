Mwambusi reveals how Yanga SC have laid a trap for KMC FC

The Dar es Salaam clubs are set to meet as the season resumes from a 14-day Magufuli break

Yanga SC interim head coach Juma Mwambusi has explained how they have prepared for the Saturday Mainland Premier League match against Kinondoni Municipal Council FC.

KMC will be Yanga's first test since a 14-day break that was introduced in honour of the late president Pombe Magufuli. It will also be the first assignment for Timu ya Wannachi under a new man since Cedric Kaze left in early March.

Mwambusi, who has been leading the training sessions at Avic Town, has explained how they have planned to counter the Dar es Salaam club at the Benjamin Mkapa stadium.

"My mind is now set on the big weekend coming when we will play KMC. That is where our energy is focused specifically because we know teams will always face Yanga with a great determination to beat us," Mwambusi told Azam TV.

"They will come with the sole aim of preventing us get positive results but that is football. I can only say we need to prepare better in order to get past the challenges ahead successfully.

"Many teams will always face us with a mentality that they are playing in a final, but we are preparing knowing that KMC are a good team which we have played with before and gave us stiff competition.

"We are expecting a good game based on the good preparations we have had and we can only hope for better results that will make our fans happy."



On his part, midfielder Deus Kaseke has revealed they are aware of how good their opponents are but urged fans to give the necessary support.

"We respect KMC for who they are, the experienced players they have but we believe we are going to win as we chase points to make us champions," Kaseke said.

"This is going to be the first game since the break and the national mourning we have had so we expect our fans to come out in numbers and support the team."

Although Yanga have not appointed Kaze's successor, the club's media officer Hassan Bumbuli praised the work that has been done by Mwambusi.

"The technical bench is almost complete following the arrival of Razak Siwa and Mwambusi's interim appointment," Bumbuli stated.

"The first training sessions were meant to bring the physical fitness of all players to the same level before focus turned to sharpening our strikers. This was key because we had been winning but by slim margins.

"We were also creating a lot of chances and we were not getting enough goals from them. The coaches have now promised us that there is proper development in that area."

Yanga have collected 50 points from 23 games so far as they hope to consolidate the campaign and win the title at the end of the season.