Mwambusi reveals how Yanga SC have addressed shortcomings

The strikers were culprits as they could not find enough goals from chances created in previous encounters

Interim Yanga SC head coach Juma Mwambusi has revealed how they have addressed challenges in the team ahead of the Mainland Premier League tie against Kinondoni Municipal Council on Saturday.

Yanga will welcome KMC at the Benjamin Mkapa and Mwambusi has stated they have tried to work on a number of issues that affected them before the 14-day break the league took when the country lost President Pombe Magufuli.

"Football is like science and our work as coaches is to find problems and look for solutions," Mwambusi told Azam TV. "The problems we witnessed at the front where we did not score as many goals as chances created and individual errors at the back will be solved.



"We are fighting to see we find solutions for them. We are also trying to find out why they occurred because you can't blame a striker for not scoring without asking yourself whether the cross delivered was good enough.

"We have seen the mistakes and worked on them and our hope is that there will be reduced setbacks."

The Tanzanian head coach said he expects a difficult game against KMC, a side they defeated 2-1 in the first round encounter and said they are ready to make their fans happy with a good result.

"We know the game is going to be very competitive but remember we defeated them at their own turf and this time around we are at home," he added.

"We know Yanga fans are expecting good news and we have trained well to ensure that we get them just that. We still have 10 games to go and we have prepared to play every game like a final.

"Winning the title remains our main priority and that is why the players and the technical bench have set the focus to ensure the dream is achieved. That is why Yanga are leading and the others are following."

Mwambusi is expected to miss a number of players due to injuries and late arrivals, in their first engagement after the Magufuli break.

"Farid Mussa and Balama Mapinduzi, as well as Mustapha Yassin, are the players we will miss," revealed Hassan Bumbuli, the club's media officer. "The rest are okay but it is upon the coach to decide who will play for us then.

Article continues below

"Since he got a leg fracture, Balama has started individual and recovery training. We will be glad to see him fully recovered and resume the fight for the biggest team in the country.

"Haruna Niyonzima arrived on Thursday and so he is not going to be part of the matchday squad."

The game will start at 19:00 hours in Dar es Salaam.