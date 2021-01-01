Mwambusi returns to Yanga SC as interim coach after Kaze exit

The Tanzanian tactician has returned to the hot seat at the Jangwani giants, having left the club in January citing health issues

Yanga SC have confirmed the appointment of Juma Mwambusi as the interim coach following the exit of Cedric Kaze on Sunday.

The Jangwani giants, who fired the entire technical bench after their 1-1 draw against Polisi Tanzania, have confirmed the return of the veteran coach, who left the club earlier this year after citing health issues.

Mwambusi had tendered his resignation letter while the team was in Zanzibar for the Mapinduzi Cup competition on January 22, and the club allowed the coach to leave for treatment.

Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla has confirmed the return of the coach but explained he will work in a caretaker capacity as the team continues to search for a permanent coach.

“Juma [Mwambusi] will take charge of the team as we continue to search for a permanent coach, and the good thing about Mwambusi, when he left Yanga, he left in good heart, he has been treated and even the club helped him during his treatment and he is now fit to work again,” Msolla told Kitenge TV.

“We also gave him the job because he understands the team well, he will not be new to the team, he was with the team when the new season kicked off, he only left the team during Mapinduzi Cup in Zanzibar when he felt unwell and it means he has only been absent from the team for only three weeks.

“His return now is not anything new, he will come back either tomorrow [Wednesday] or Thursday and we are keenly working round the clock to have a new coach in place, we are waiting for more CVs to come.

“We are hopeful or the CVs will go through the technical department, who will, in turn, scrutinise all of them, do the selection, and then come to us with the best coach to take over.”

Mwambusi was part of the technical bench that delivered the Mapinduzi Cup for Yanga after they managed to beat rivals Simba SC in a penalty shoot-out in the final, and he at one time acted as the team's head coach when Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic left the club.

Yanga have already approached FKF Premier League side AFC Leopards for the services of their coach Patrick Aussems and Goal also understands they have already received over 45 CVs for the vacant role.