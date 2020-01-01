Mwambusi: New signing Carlinho yet to hit right form at Yanga SC

The Jangwani giants remain confident that the new signing from Angola will show his best form for the club soon

Young Africans (Yanga SC) assistant coach Juma Mwambusi feels new signing Carlinho Fernandes is yet to hit his best form for the club.

The Angolan star was among the 14 new players unveiled by the Jangwani street-based club at the end of the last transfer window.

Carlinho has already found the back of the net once in the past five Mainland matches, managed two assists, and he also provided another assist as the team beat Mwadui FC 1-0 in a friendly played at Chamazi Complex on Friday.

It is the reason Mwambusi, who is currently handling the team after the sacking of Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, believes the player is yet to hit his best form which convinced the club to go for his services but also asked for fans to be patient and give him time.

“To say the truth, he is yet to reach the required level to get the best from him [Carlinho],” Mwambusi is quoted by Daily News. ”You can see that whenever he plays as a winger, he struggles a lot to defend that is why I think that he needs to train more to get extra fitness.

“He is a very good player who has something to offer aside from being dangerous in taking set-pieces as such, we just need to wait for his other side of playing football.”

On the team’s performance, which helped maintain their perfect start to the season, Mwambusi said: “A coach usually comes with his philosophy to be imparted in his team. Sometimes, it takes a long time for the chemistry to work well like what happened with the former coach [Krmpotic].

“We simply need to sharpen their skills and correct some of the mistakes they showcase before considering them into the first line up of the team.”

Despite firing the coach, Yanga have enjoyed a good start to the new campaign as they have won four matches from the five matches played, with the other one ending in a draw.

Yanga have already identified Burundian Cedric Kaze as the man to replace Krmpotic and he is expected in Dar es Salaam any time next week for the unveiling ceremony and ahead of the league resumption following the international break.