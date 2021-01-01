Mwambusi challenges Carlinhos to show Yanga SC fans what he is made of

The Angola midfielder has been inconsistent for Wananchi but the tactician is confident of his quality

Yanga SC interim coach Juma Mwambusi has revealed he challenged Carlos Carlinhos to show the fans what he is made of once the Tanzania Mainland League resumes.

The Angola midfielder is currently with his national team in the ongoing international break. At Wananchi, the 26-year-old has struggled for consistency and suffered regular injuries.

However, the tactician believes the player has what it takes to make an impact at the 27-time league champions.

"Some fans have been asking about Carlinhos; when I returned to the club I had a chance of having training sessions with him before he went back to Angola during the ongoing international break," Mwambusi said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"Before he left, we had a conversation; he is a quality player with massive talent. But he has to work harder and get his mojo back. It is what Yanga fans are hungry to see from him.

"He should work hard to help the team and once it happens, people will understand why I rate him highly."

Mwambusi was appointed Timu ya Wananchi coach on an interim basis after his predecessor Cedric Kaze was sacked.. The veteran coach concedes it is tough to ensure his charges deliver consistently as a unit, but the signs are positive.

"In Yanga we have many professional players with different backgrounds and cultures and it is not easy to unite them and ensure they work as a unit. But so far so good," he continued.

Article continues below

"I have had a chance to speak with the players and told them how tough it is for the fans when the team is struggling. I told them they need to respect the fans and members of the club as well.

"They finally agreed to give their best and ensure they are consistently performing because it is the only way to ensure the team gets positive results consistently."

Media reports from Tanzania indicate Sebastien Migne is already in Dar es Salaam and is currently accessing players' files.