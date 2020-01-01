Mwakyembe: Tanzania Minister happy with PCCB decision to probe TFF

The government has praised the Corruption Bureau body for taking the case to investigate the local federation over lost funds

The Tanzanian government has approved the move by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) to investigate the alleged misuse of funds, meant for the preparations of the 2019 U17 Afcon tournament.

Through their Director John Mbungo, PCCB confirmed on Saturday they had launched investigations on how the 1bn/, donated by President John Pombe Magufuli as well as other funds from stakeholders were spent.

were the hosts of the tournament and according to Mbungo, they have already collected enough evidence about the misuse of the funds, and as such the concerned individuals will be summoned for further questioning.

The government through the Information, Culture, Arts and Sports department of Harrison Mwakyembe has now praised PCCB for stepping in to investigate the allegations and promised to give them full support.

“PCCB was lawfully established to look into such malpractices and I believe that they will come up with answers to the allegations,” Mwakyembe is quoted saying by Daily News.

According to Mwakyembe the amount which was misused is more than 1bn/-and called on all those involved including Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), the National Sports Council (NSC) and his ministry to give PCCB full cooperation in their investigations.

TFF president Wallace Karia has already welcomed the move saying it will help bring out the truth on the matter.

“For now, we should let PCCB accomplish their responsibilities, and thereafter we can have something to say. I am one of the persons who delighted to see the issue being investigated such that soon, we will get their final results,” Karia was quoted saying.

“If anyone in the federation including myself is found guilty, we will be ready for anything.”

Karia maintained as a far as he was concerned, TFF did their part to stage a top tournament adding only a few individuals felt money had been misused and hence moved to report the matter to the investigating team.

Despite being the host nation, Tanzania's team performed dismally after they came last in Group A without winning a single match. The Serengeti Boys lost the opener 5-4 to , 3-0 to , and 4-2 against Angola.