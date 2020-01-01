Mwakyembe: Government reaches out to TBC to stream live league matches

The government has approached the state broadcaster to air the matches to entertain Tanzanians at home

The government of has reached out to the state broadcaster Tanzania Broadcasting Corporation (TBC) to stream live matches for the top-flight and lower leagues when they resume.

According to Tanzania Minister for Information, Culture, Arts, and Sports, Harrison Mwakyembe, the move will help give Tanzanian fans more football entertainment especially for those who will not be able to attend the matches.

The Tanzanian leagues have been given the green light to resume after they were halted in mid-March owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

“During our meetings, we have had with different stakeholders prior to the resumption of football leagues, we also touched on the issue of advertisement,” Mwakyembe is quoted by Daily News.

“We all know Azam TV are official broadcasters of the Mainland and Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC) and they are doing a good job but as government, we have talked with TBC to look on the possibilities of beaming live FDL and SDL matches to give Tanzanians more football entertainment.”

Mwakyembe further said they had put more emphasis on broadcasting the lower league because there are many things unfolding that fans need to watch and update themselves.

He also told the clubs to resume training as they prepare to restart the leagues, but warned them against spitting on the pitch, doing group celebrations as well as shaking hands, saying this will help to prevent coronavirus infection.

“Time has come for players to change some behaviour, while on the battlefield in order to safeguard their lives,” Mwakyembe continued.

“We should consider placing some buckets around the pitch for them to spit in when they feel the urge to do so. Moreover, some styles of goal celebration which involves players coming together to form a mountain-like structure should never be entertained this time around.”

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) has welcomed the government's decision to pick two centres – Mwanza and Dar es Salaam – to stage the remaining matches.

The Mainland league and Azam Sports Cup (domestic cup) will be played in Dar es Salaam at the following venues - National Stadium, Stadium of Freedom, Stadium of Azam Complex - while the first and second-tier league matches will be played in Mwanza at CCM Stadium and Stadium of Nyamagana.