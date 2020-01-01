Mwakingwe, Mayay urge Ndemla to quit Simba SC and avoid killing career

The midfielder, who had shown great promise at junior level, has found the going tough since promotion to the first team

It is now time for Said Ndemla to ditch Simba SC and seek playtime elsewhere, the club's former winger Ulimboka Mwakingwe has said.

Ndemla has failed to make a breakthrough into Simba's first team under different coaches and the former star feels it would be prudent for him to leave the Mainland giants at the end of the currently suspended season.

The midfielder was promoted to the senior team in 2013 when he was just 16 years of age.

“Ndemla has the capability of playing anywhere apart from Simba now,” Mwakingwe told Mwanaspoti.

“In many occasions, new coaches will always have a keen observation of first-team players and they will always continue fielding those who made into the starting XI even under the previous coaches.

“In most cases, those are seen as players with great capability than those who are always on the bench.

“It is time Ndemla realises that Simba is not a peaceful place for him anymore and must make a quick decision to avoid killing his career.”

Meanwhile, former Yanga SC star Ally Mayay has echoed Mwakingwe's sentiments, arguing Ndemla's career destiny may be lying somewhere away from the Wekundu wa Msimbazi.

“There is a time he went for trials abroad and even though it did not turn out successfully as expected, it was not meant that that was the end of the road,” Mayay told Mwanaspoti as well.

“He should have considered moving to another place and, who knows, he might have had a breakthrough.”

If he stays, Mayay says, he might end up ruining his otherwise promising future thereby denying even the Tanzanian national team of the services of his ability.

“Ndemla is a talented player who is capable of playing outside the country as his level does not belong to the Vodacom ,” he continued.

“He needs a positive focus for now but if he continues staying where he is, Taifa Stars might not even benefit from his great talent after all.”

Ndemla worked in Simba's B team under coach Seleman Matola who, then, requested the management to promote the midfielder to the first team.