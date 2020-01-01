Mwakalebela: Yanga SC have no comment to make on Simba SC’s Chama

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have remained tight-lipped on whether they are interested in signing Simba SC midfielder Clatous Chama.

The Zambian international has been the subject of transfer speculation in the league of late, with his contract with Simba running down in July 2021,

Subsequently, he has been linked to their rivals Yanga.

However, Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela has downplayed the rumours by stating they are not ready to comment about the player.

“In regards to Clatous [Chama], I don’t want to talk about him, If I talk I will be lying because I don’t know anything about him,” Mwakalebela told Sokaletu.

“What I know we have a good squad in Yanga which is ready to compete inside the league and I am confident we will do well this season.”

In a recent interview, Simba information officer Haji Manara rubbished reports linking the midfielder to Yanga and further said their rivals cannot afford the player.

“If you want Chama to play well, he needs a team that can possess the ball and if he goes to Yanga, how will he play and they don’t have that kind of play?” Manara asked.

“First of all they don’t have money to buy the player, his contract with us stands at 100million dollars, does Yanga have the money to break the bank and buy the player?

“I want to ask Simba fans not to get worried, those are rumours in social media, they don’t have any truth in it, we are not ready to allow Chama to leave, he is also committed to Simba and that is the case.”

Meanwhile, Simba coach Sven Vandenbroeck has also admitted he would love to keep Chama at the club.

“Whenever a player's contract is over, he becomes free to make his decision but if he continues to perform like this, maybe it will be hard to let him go,” Vandenbroeck is quoted by Daily News.

“For now, I cannot comment much because I do not know what is in the head of Chama and the Board Members. I can only say that if he will continue to play like this, I will be the happy coach and will want him to stay.”

Chama has been a key player for Simba and only last season he led the side to win a treble – Community Shield, a league title, and .

He was also voted the Most Valuable Player and midfielder of the year in the 2019-20 campaign.