Mwakalebela: TFF clarifies ban slapped on Yanga SC's top official

The federation now states the Jangwani official will be allowed to attend matches just like any other fan but will not carry any duties

Tanzania Football Federation has come out to clarify the kind of ban they imposed on Yanga SC official Fredrick Mwakalebela.

Five days ago, the long-serving vice-chairman of the Jangwani giants was imposed with a ban of five years from all football activities and fined Tsh7m for alleged inciteful statements.

The Timu ya Wananchi top official had been accused of inciting the club supporters and members against the TFF and its affiliate bodies, and after a hearing, the federation’s relevant committee found Mwakalebela guilty and consequently banned him.

TFF through media liaison Officer Clifford Ndimbo has now come out to state the punishment given to Mwakalebela is based on his side of the club's leadership and not on other issues such as preventing him from following sports reports.

“As the punishment statement said and is different from his statement he is not even allowed to read the newspapers or when it comes to sports reports turn off the TV and not watch,” Ndimbo said as quoted by Sokalabongo.

“The punishment he was given was of the responsibilities to handle club matters and he will hence not be allowed to carry the same responsibilities he had been doing before the ban.

“He should not be involved in those leadership roles for the time being but other things about not reading the newspapers maybe he was just making fun of the statement to ban him.”

Ndimbo further clarified Mwakalebela is free to go watch his team Yanga play in any Mainland Premier League matches but just as a spectator and will not carry out any duties.

“He will be allowed to attend matches of his team if he wants to for as long as he does not carry any other duties while at the venue, but going as a normal fan, there is no issue about that.”

In a recent interview, Mwakalebela hit back at the TFF’s Disciplinary Committee for handing him the ban insisting justice was not served.

“I feel justice was not served and I had seen it from how the hearings were conducted. For sure, I knew I was going to be banned,” Mwakalebela said during an interview with reporters.

“I had warned even our chairman [Mshindo Msolla] that I was going to be banned and that is because I was skeptical about how the committee ran the hearing process.”