Mwakalebela on progress Yanga SC have made in 12 months

The top club official explains some of the challenges they have been facing since they took over office a year ago

Young Africans (Yanga SC) official Fredrick Mwakalebela has revealed some of the things they have so far achieved since the leadership of the club changed last year.

The club’s vice-chairman has pointed out how peace and unity are some of the achievements which have been made possible by the new leadership, who has been at the helm of the club for nearly 12 months.

“As you know, since we came to power, the club has been at peace which is very important in our efforts to attain set up goals...when there is conflict, no goals can be achieved,” Mwakalebela is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“Again, we have managed to come up with a competitive squad that currently sits third on the Mainland table with many more games to come.

“And, we also cruised into the last eight of the Azam Sports Federation Cup (ASFC), which is also a sign that our team is on a good track.”

Mwakalebela said beating their traditional rivals Simba SC 1-0, on March 8 this year, helped a lot to bring morale to the club’s members and supporters across the country.

Another achievement he pointed out so far in their leadership was the start of transformation processes, which he said once completed, will make Yanga one of the top teams in Africa.

“We will closely work with experts from ’s , who are ready to give us proper steps to follow on how to successfully transform our club and that is an achievement we are all proud of,” Mwakalebela continued.

He further noted they have also managed to curb the illegal use of the logo, which he said was benefiting few people at the expense of the club.

Article continues below

“To add the number of sponsors is also another thing we are happy to have accomplished during our reign. Sponsors like GSM and Taifa Gas have come aboard to join SportPesa, who together are doing a great job to assist the smooth running of the club," he continued

Additionally, Mwakalebela named the newly launched website and Yanga App as another positive achievement made by the club, insisting they will help the club's members and fans access original information from the reliable sources of the club.

In terms of challenges they have faced, he named the sale of fake jerseys of the team as a major setback they are fighting hard to put to an end to, to avoid incurring losses.