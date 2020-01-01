Mwakalebela: New coach Krmpotic bonding well with Yanga SC players

The Jangwani giants are happy with the work already done by the Serbian coach and promise to support him

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have revealed their new coach Zlatko Krmpotic is bonding well with the players as the new season continues to gather momentum.

The Serbian tactician arrived at the Jangwani giants to replace Luc Eymael and has already overseen three Mainland matches, where his side has managed two wins and a draw.

Yanga vice-chairman Fredrick Mwakalebela has now confirmed Krmpotic is very happy with the squad he has in his possession and they are determined to do better than last season when they ended without winning silverware.

“Our coach is very happy with the squad we have, the boys have shown much improvement in training and he is also happy with the fighting spirit they put up especially in matches,” Mwakalebela is quoted by Sokaletu.

“We are striving to give him [Krmpotic] the support he wants, we want to do well this time around, we have planned for this season and I know we will celebrate at the end of it.

“Already you can see we have managed to harvest seven points from our first three matches, it is a good start if you ask me and we now must focus to get a win against Mtibwa Sugar.”

Yanga are currently in Morogoro, where they are scheduled to take on Mtibwa Sugar in a league match at Jamhuri Stadium.

Ahead of the match on Sunday, Yanga coach Zlatko Krmpotic has challenged his strikers, led by Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong, to make sure they score as many goals as possible.

“At some point, a win is a win because it gives you maximum points and the result that you want and also helps us to remain on course to achieve our target but I must admit we are yet to reach the level that I want my players to play, especially on scoring goals,” Krmpotic told reporters.

Yanga started the season with a 1-1 draw against Prisons, then beat Mbeya City 1-0 and followed it up with another 1-0 win over Kagera Sugar in a match played last Saturday.