Mwagala: KMC FC will beat Simba SC, we don’t fear them

The Kinodoni-based outfit promise to get maximum points from the champions when they face off on Wednesday

KMC FC have vowed to halt Simba's run to the top of the Mainland table when the two sides clash on Wednesday at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Wekundu wa Msimbazi are keen to win their two matches in hand so as to catch up with table-toppers and rivals Young Africans (Yanga SC).

However, KMC Media Officer Christina Mwagala has stated their team has prepared well for the match and they don’t fear Simba.

“We are not afraid of tomorrow's [Wednesday’s] game because we are well prepared, we have a strong squad, the players are good who can meet any team and we got results,” Mwagala told Sokalabongo.

“Our players are ready for the match and we will go into the battle needing victory, so our opponents must be ready to lose as it is within our power to make sure we get the three points that are important.

“We know they have come out on top to win against Mbeya City [in their last game], but that does not mean if they meet KMC FC they will also get a good result, for us we are prepared and ready to beat them, they should know we are ready.”

KMC have not beaten Simba in the last two seasons (both home and away) but did manage a victory in a friendly played at Azam’s Chamazi Complex last season.

Mwagala is confident the current squad is ready to erase the bad record against the champions.

“So according to the record [we have not beaten them in two seasons], but the squad in the 2020/2021 season is determined to break the record to ensure that no game will be lost and instead we will go on to emerge the winners.”

The giants are beaming with confidence having beaten Mbeya City by a solitary goal with striker and captain John Bocco notching the winner.

Simba will also welcome back striker Chris Mugalu, who has been out injured and could be given the chance to play against KMC.