Mwadui FC frustrate Azam FC, Namungo FC pick victory over Kagera Sugar

The Ice-cream Makers failed to get points that would have seen them close in on Simba SC who are second on the log

Azam FC and Mwadui FC registered a 0-0 draw in their Saturday Mainland Premier League encounter at Mwadui Complex.

Azam had to make a change in the 27th minute when Prince Dube was injured and his place was filled by Mpiana Monzinzi. The draw could be seen as a blow for the Ice-cream Makers who could have narrowed the gap between them and Simba to just one point had they defeated Mwadui.

Simba, although they are yet to play three catch-up games, are second to Yanga SC and were committed to a Caf Champions League tie against Al-Merrikh.

Elsehwere, Kagera Sugar fell to a 1-0 defeat to Namungo FC. Sixtus Sabilo scored the all-important goal for Namungo FC who now move to the ninth position with 27 points.

Namungo have played the least number of games as participation in the Caf Confederation Cup has seen them engage in just 18 games. Kagera Sugar, who have played 23 games are at position 13 with 24 points.

In another game, Ruvu Shooting recorded a 3-0 win over JKT Tanzania.

Fully Maganga scored the opener in the fourth minute before Frank Ikobela added the second in the 58th minute. Maganga earned his brace when he successfully converted in the 87th minute to ensure the home side won the points and a clean sheet.

The victory sees them go fifth with 34 points after 23 games while JKT Tanzania remain just above the relegation zone as they have played 23 games and have 24 points.

Premier League debutants Gwambina FC and Ihefu FC are in the relegation zone as they find the time in the top-flight getting tougher given that they are 15th and 16th and with 23 and 20 points respectively. They are however better than Mbeya City and Mwadui FC who occupy the last two positions on the 18-table team.

Mbeya City have 16 points from 21 games while Mwadui, at rock-bottom, have points equal to Mwadui's but have played two more games.

Yanga, who lost for the first time this season to Coastal Union on Thursday, continue to enjoy top spot with 49 points from 22 games.