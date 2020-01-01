Mwadui FC coach Adam reveals why his charges struggled vs Yanga SC

The tactician believes his team will be better in the next top tier assignment

Mwadui FC coach Khalid Adam has admitted his charges struggled in their match against Yanga SC on Saturday.

The Shinyanga-based side lost the game by a solitary goal, which came in the sixth minute as a result of a quick move engineered by Haruna Niyonzima, who beat an advancing Jaffar Mohammed on the left flank.

Mohammed's cross was met by Ditram Nchimbi but the goalkeeper Mahmoud Amri saved Mwadui from the initial attack, before Balama Mapinduzi fired home shortly after.

"We really struggled in the match, but I cannot blame my players at all," Adam told journalists after the match.

"The [coronavirus outbreak] happened and it affected us; before the break, the team was in a good momentum. Being our first match, I do not want to blame my players, I am not used to blame games.

"I hope we will play better in the next game and rectify the mistakes we made. Like in the attacking front, we were very wasteful. There were many chances created but we were not clinical.

"We have lost [against] Yanga, but our next game, I hope, will be better and we will get good results. The positive we picked is that the players were not injured."

The tactician has also revealed why he believes his charges will be better against Simba SC in the second round.

"We won the first meeting by a solitary goal because we had the momentum. We were better prepared because we had also played many games," Adam added.

"Sometimes when face big teams, you need the momentum which comes from playing many games. It is what we missed against Yanga."

In another Mainland League match played on Saturday, Namungo and Coastal Union played out a 2-2 draw.

The third-place-chasing visitors got two goals against their hosts in the first half as they dominated the proceedings.

It took the visitors just three minutes to get the first goal through George Makanga while the second one was scored in the 17th minute by Abeid Athuman.

Namungo did not keep their lead, though, as Coastal Union fought back in the second half and equalised to ensure the tie ended in a 2-2 draw.

Issa Abushehe scored the first goal for the hosts seven minutes after the restart of the second half before Hance Msonga struck the equalizer to deny Namungo all the points.

Namungo will remain fourth on the log with 51 points as the draw has denied them a chance to close in on Yanga.

Coastal Union are fifth with 46 points and enjoy one more point than sixth-placed Polisi Tanzania.