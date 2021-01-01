Mwadui FC 0-2 Yanga SC: Kaseke double puts Jangwani giants in FA Cup semis

The Jangwani giants will now face Biashara United in the last four of the cup after Tuesday's quarter-final clash

Yanga SC have reached the semi-finals of the Tanzania FA Cup following a 2-0 win against Mwadui FC at Kambarage Stadium on Tuesday.

The Jangwani giants, who are chasing the trophy as they seek to return to continental football next season, scored two goals courtesy of winger Deus Kaseke in either half to carry the day against their Mainland Premier League rivals in the quarter-final battle.

Yanga coach Nasreddine Nabi made two changes to the team that played in the Round of 32, with Burundian forward Saido Ntibanzokiza and goalkeeper Metacha Mnata replaced by Ditram Nchimbi and Farouk Shikalo.

It was Yanga who started the game with a high tempo as Kaseke combined well with Mukoko Tonombe and Yacouba Songne, but the former’s effort was too weak to trouble Mwadui keeper Mussa Mbisa in the fifth minute.

Yanga continued to press for the opener and once again it was Kaseke who got the chance to break the deadlock after a through-ball from Nchimbi, but he could not direct the ball into the empty net as Mwadui defenders moved quickly to clear out for a fruitless corner.

In the 24th minute, Kaseke was at the right place at the right time to turn the ball into the net, taking advantage of a mistake by keeper Mbisa, who spilled a weak effort from Songne.

Yanga went into the half-time break leading 1-0 and after the resumption, they were searching for more goals, and this time around it was Songne who should have made it 2-0 after a similar mistake by Mbisa, but his effort went inches wide.

The pint-sized winger Kaseke then sealed his double in the 57th minute to set up a semi-final date with Biashara United at Ali Hassan Mwinyi, Tabora.

Article continues below

In the other quarter-final matches set for Wednesday, Division one side Rhino Rangers will take on Azam FC while defending champions Simba SC will come up against Dodoma Jiji.

Yanga SC starting XI: Farouk Shikalo, Kibwana Shomari, Adeyum Saleh, Dickson Job, Bakari Mwamnyeto, Mukoko Tonombe, Zawadi Mauya, Feisal Salum, Ditram Nchimbi, Deus Kaseke and Yacouba Songne.

Mwadui FC starting XI: Mussa Mbisa, William Lucian, Salim Aziz, Jackson Shiga, Halfan Mbaruku, Mackyard Makolo, Walece Kiaongo, Feisal Rajabu, Hashim Mohamed, Roshwa Rashid and Denis Richard.