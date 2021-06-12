Mussa: Yanga SC forward promises Wananchi better ending after overcoming challenges

The former champions still have an outside chance of winning the league title this season, and the forward will do his best to see that happen

Yanga SC forward Farid Mussa has stated he has been working hard in training to ensure he helps the team finish the season strong.

The winger joined Timu ya Wananchi in August 2020 from Spanish outfit CD Tenerife 'B' where he had been playing since 2016, making 80 appearances and scoring seven goals in the process.

After signing a one-year deal with the 27-time Tanzania Mainland League champions, the Tanzania international was injured and has hardly featured for the East African heavyweights.

However, he has now recovered and insists he is ready to help the former champions in their seemingly almost impossible task of toppling their bitter rivals Simba SC.

"We still have some matches left and I have been giving my best in training to ensure I give my best in matches," Mussa said as quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"What delayed my return even after recovering from an injury is Malaria. I needed some time before I get back on the pitch, but I am now ready to help the team to end the season well."

Wekundu wa Msimbazi lead the race for the season's league title with 67 points from 27 matches, after 21 wins, four draws, and two losses. They have scored 64 goals and conceded 11.

On the other hand, the Jangwani Street-based charges have 61 points from 29 matches. They have managed 17 wins, 10 draws, and two losses, scoring 43 goals and conceding 17.

With five matches remaining - against Ruvu Shooting, Mwadui, Simba, Ihefu, and Dodoma Jiji, it is unlikely Yanga will win the league. However, Mussa is not giving up.

"I believe things will be better for us and there is a chance of finishing the season on a high. Anything can happen, so we cannot just assume that it is finished," he added.

The league has taken a break to pave way for the international week where Tanzania are scheduled to play Malawi on Sunday at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The Taifa Stars are using the match as a practice ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifiers. They are aiming of performing better after failing to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.