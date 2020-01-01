Mussa: Ex-Tanzania coach Amunike criticises forward’s Yanga SC move

The tactician is of the opinion the striker should have stayed in Spain and fight hard until he might break into the first team

Former head coach Emmanuel Amunike has revealed his unhappiness following Farid Mussa’s return to the Mainland .

Mussa, a Taifa Stars striker, left Tenerife CD of and signed for Yanga SC where he will play for one year. The Nigerian tactician states the star should have remained in Spain and fight for his place.

Amunike was Tanzania’s coach during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in where the team failed to pick up a single win in Group C.

“I have been telling the young people of the need to fight hard even if many people might not see the importance of your contribution at the time,” Amunike is quoted by Mwanaspoti as saying.

“I understand that because I played football for a very long time in foreign lands. There are times you can play hard but people end up not seeing or valuing your contributions.

“They can ignore, yes, but there will come a time everyone will value the contribution.”

Mussa, on his part, revealed why he turned down a new offer from Tenerife CD and opted to return to Tanzania.

“It is true they wanted to extend my contract with the condition that I remain to play for Team B something that I did not agree with,” he revealed. “They wanted me to help the team fight for promotion from where they are now in the Third Division.

“I think they failed to recognise what my dreams were. For how long will I play in the lower leagues? It is good to return home and rearrange my goals anew."

He added that he had a lot of offers but given that more clubs are facing financial stabilities, he preferred to sign the rather short-term deal with Yanga despite criticism the move would generate.

“I have one season to play for Yanga and I know many people are talking a lot but, in the end, I know what I am doing,” the forward concluded.

Mussa left the country four years ago after earning a deal from CD Tenerife while playing for Azam FC and spent time playing for Team B in the four seasons he was in Spain.