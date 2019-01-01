Musonye stands down as Cecafa Secretary-General after 20-year reign

The administrator promises to remain for a while longer to oversee a smooth transition to the new office-bearers

Long-serving Council of East and Central African Football Associations (Cecafa) General-Secretary Nicholas Musonye has stepped down from his position.

Musonye has been serving the body for the last 20 years and he made the announcement during the Cecafa Annual Congress in , but admitted he will remain to oversee the transition of office responsibilities to the new members.

“I will remain for some time to ensure a smooth transition. But you know I told you my time here is almost up after 20-years but I am happy with the achievements we have managed during my tenure,” Musonye told reporters.

“I am leaving a very proud man because Cecafa is the only Caf zone which ran several competitions in a year despite all the challenges. Cecafa was dead when I came and we had to resurrect it.”

Meanwhile, Football Federation (TFF) President Wallace Karia has been elected new Cecafa president and will serve for a four-year term. Karia replaced Mutassim Gafar of Sudan Football Association, whose tenure expired in November 2019.

“You have shown your trust in me and I will reciprocate that trust by serving you diligently, honestly, transparently and observing the tenets of our constitution and with respect to all and to those contributing immensely to the game of football in the Cecafa region,” Karia said after he was elected unopposed.

“I want to assure the new team will commit itself to the leadership of Cecafa is an all-inclusive organization that welcomes different ideologies to be shared with the football fraternity to move forward as one family.”

Karia pointed out issues he feels have been working against Cecafa's commitment to helping football growth in the region. Ethiopia and Rwanda are countries which did not participate in this year's competition and Karia says member associations should show commitment.

“One of the major challenges facing Cecafa today is the lack of commitment from some Member Associations (MAs). We have to change this attitude and commit to work in unison and build a culture of inclusivity and cohesiveness," he said.

“Another challenge is the lack of resources to run our football events and activities. We need to put a plan in place so we attract more sponsors and partners to enable us to run our activities without constraints. Football in this region is capable of attracting corporate sponsorship.”

Francis Amin of South Sudan and Essayas Jiro of Ethiopia were elected as first and the second vice-presidents, respectively.