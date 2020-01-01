Musician Cool’s son Ssali named in Uganda U20 Afcon qualifiers team

The team comprises of 20 players who are expected to engage in the Cecafa tournament, the winner of which earns a continental slot

U20 head coach Morley Byekwaso has named a 20-man squad for the upcoming African Cup of Nations Cecafa zonal qualifiers to be held in Arusha, .

Son to Uganda’s music star Bebe Cool, Ssali Alpha Thierry has been named in the squad for the tournament that will take place from November 23 to December 6.

Gavin Kizito has recovered from a malaria attack that sidelined him from the KCCA FC friendly during the week and has been named in the travelling squad too.

Ivan Asaba has also been named after he had suffered a strain on his ankle while Andrew Kawoya, Ivan Eyamu, Robert Kitabalwa, Sunday Opio, Umar Lutalo, Jamal Masiko, Wilber Wamala and Derrick Kakooza have all been omitted after training for eight days with the rest.

The Hippos will leave for the tournament on Friday.

Tanzania, the defending champions and the hosts, are in Group A alongside Somalia and Djibouti. In Group B, Uganda, Eritrea and South Sudan are the rivals while Ethiopia, and Sudan are in Group C.

Cecafa has already named the officials to oversee the junior tournament and the general coordinators are Victor Lwal of South Sudan and Tanzania's Baraka Kizungutu. They will be assisted by Yacoub Elmi of Djibouti and Issam Shaban of Sudan.

The refereeing committee members’ are Celestine Ntangungira of Rwanda while Leslie Liunda of Tanzania will be the instructor and Kenya’s Sylvester Kirwa has been appointed as a member.

The match commissioners are Amable Habimana, Elfaith Bani, Makur Majok, and Omar Muhammed Nur.

The 11 referees have been selected and they include William Oloya, Martin Sanya, Chief Florentina Zablon, Houssein Mansour Saddam, Malong Ring, Mogos Teklu, Hussein Ahmed Hassan, Tadesse Belay, Nsoro Ruzindana, Mpaima Israel, Eltreefe and Elsiddig.

Emmanuel Okudra, Fides Bangurambona, Ahmed Liban Abdourazak, Mohamed Mkono, Hellen Mduma, George Primato Olibo, Desire Nkurunziza, Joshua Achila, Belachew Tigle, Ghebreslase Yohannes Tewelde, Raymond Nonati Bwiliza, Mohamed Nour Abdi, and Ahmed Omer Hamid have been appointed as the assistant referees.

Uganda squad: Ssenyondwa Denis Kaala, Bbosa Richard, Kayondo Abdu Aziizi, Musa Ramathan, Kizito Mugweri Gavin, Semakula Kenneth, Mugulusi Isma, Sserwadda Steven, Bogere Ivan, Bukenya Joseph Kizza.

Asaba Ivan, Kafumbe Joseph, Onyai Raymond, Mulindi Ashraf, Byaruhanga Bobosi, Basangwa Richard, Wabyoona Faisal, Yiga Najib, Komakech Jack, and Ssali Alpha Thierry.