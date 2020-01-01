Musa: Super Eagles captain confident of victory over Sierra Leone without ‘ever-supportive’ fans

The 28-year-old forward has revealed the three-time African champions will do all takes to beat the Leone Stars

Ahmed Musa has stated will aim to secure victory over Sierra Leone even without their fans at the newly renovated Samuel Ogbemudia stadium, Benin City.

The Super Eagles will take on the Leone Stars in the qualifiers on Friday before facing the side again in the reverse fixture in Freetown on November 17.

The three-time African champions are leading Group L with six points after victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho.

Gernot Rohr’s men could qualify for the next edition of the continental tournament if they beat the Leone Stars home and away.

Aware of this, Musa has revealed his side will leave no stone unturned in their quest to secure maximum points in the double-header.

“It is true we don’t know much of the Sierra Leone national team, but we have resolved to play our best game to beat them at our home and away,” Musa told the media.

“Two victories over them will give us the ticket to Afcon, so we won’t joke with the games.”

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) recently set guidelines for the return of the Afcon qualifiers, which have been suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak, and as part of the laid down rules, all matches will be played behind closed doors.

“Playing without our ever-supportive fans at the newly refurbished Samuel Ogbemudia stadium will not affect our games both in Benin City and Freetown,” he continued.

“It’s quite a pity that Edo fans will miss the opportunity of seeing us play live because of the pandemic but we shall try to win for them.

"For me and the team it is a very sad [playing without fans] moment because playing in Benin in the hometown of my mom, I'd love to see my family members watch but there is nothing we can do because of the situation in the country with the pandemic so we have to play like that."

The forward became a free agent after leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, but has promised his lack of game-time will not affect his performances for the Super Eagles while also assuring he would reveal his next destination soon.

“Though I have parted ways with my club in [Al Nassr], I trained with them until I came down for this game. I am still myself and I will give my best on Friday,” he added.

“I will soon reveal my new club as soon as all the necessary details are completed. I hope to return to Europe as soon as possible.”

Musa has made 93 appearances for the Super Eagles, scoring 15 goals, and will hope to continue his consistent performances for the West African giants against Sierra Leone.