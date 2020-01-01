Musa Mohammed: Ex-Gor Mahia skipper reveals best moments at Nkana FC

The former K’Ogalo captain and defender has revealed his best moments while turning out for the Zambian outfit

Former skipper Musa Mohammed has revealed his best moments while turning out for Nkana FC of Zambia.

The burly defender, who signed for the Zambian club from the Kenyan champions a season ago, has described captaining a top side in a foreign land and helping them to finish second in the log last season, as his best moments with the club.

“I’m grateful for the hospitality and the confidence they had in me. This helped me to settle down very quickly when I joined the club and helped the team finish second in the league that season, I think that’s one of my best moments at Nkana,” Mohammed is quoted by Standard Sports.

More teams

Mohammed guided the club to a second-place finish in the league in his first season and clinched the maiden Barclays Cup as well as reached the quarter-finals stage of the Caf Confederation Cup, where they lost 3-2 on aggregate to Tunisian side .

“I think I’m one of the luckiest players in to have played for almost three big clubs in my career,” Mohammed continued.

“Donning the Gor Mahia, KF Tirana and Nkana jerseys is no mean feat. I thank God for that as I look forward to the new challenge depending on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations.

“My agent is in talks with Yanga SC of as we also wait for a possible contract extension offer from Nkana. I have less than a month on my contract with them, but we will know the way forward in the next few weeks.

“To be honest, I’ve enjoyed my life and experience at Nkana. Captaining a club in a foreign country and managing to play in both Caf and Confederation Cup is not easy.”

Article continues below

Despite Mohammed saying he is holding talks with Yanga over a possible move, coach Luc Eymael told Goal on Wednesday they are not interested in signing the player.

“It is not true,” Eymael told Goal when asked about the transfer. “Those are just rumours from his agent and there is nothing like that, it will not happen.”

Mohammed’s contract with the Zambian outfit is expected to end in June.