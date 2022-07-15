Muntari reveals how he signed for Mourinho's Inter Milan after FA Cup triumph with Portsmouth

The 37-year-old went on to win Serie A, the Uefa Champions League, and the Fifa Club World Cup among other titles

Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed his brief conversation with then-Inter Milan coach Jose Mourinho ahead of his move from Portsmouth.

The West African had helped Pompey win the 2008 FA Cup after a 1-0 win over Cardiff City. His impressive displays and consistency attracted the celebrated Portuguese tactician who did not hesitate to make a call to the player.

"I had returned from training and I was home and he called my phone and said 'it is me, Mourinho,'" Muntari told GTV Sports Plus as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"He said 'how are you?' And I replied 'I am good'. He then asked, 'do you want to play for me?' I said yes, and he said 'okay, I will see you in Milano'.

"We [Muntari and his agent] packed our bags and I flew to Milan and then I signed and that was it."

While with Inter Milan, the Ghanaian won Serie A titles in 2008/09 and 2009/10 seasons.

The ex-Black Stars midfielder played a vital role as the team bagged the Uefa Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup in the 2009/10 campaign. Other titles won by the now 37-year-old in Italy include two Coppa Italia trophies and as many Supercoppa Italiana.

In 2011, Muntari was loaned to Sunderland and later on to AC Milan who eventually signed him.

The Hearts of OAK player started his senior career with Udinese in 2002, where he stayed for five seasons. He has also played for Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Pescara in Italy, Spanish outfit Deportivo la Coruna and Albacete before making a return home.

Article continues below

While with the Hearts of Oak, the celebrated midfielder has managed to win the President's Cup and the Ghanaian FA Cup.

He played for the Black Stars from 2002 until 2014, although recently said he is still available for selection. In 2008, he was named in the Africa Cup of Nations' team of the tournament owing to his impressive form.