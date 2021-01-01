Mulee reveals why Harambee Stars vs South Sudan result was not important

The tactician states the game was entirely planned to gauge the readiness of the local players ahead of crucial Afcon qualifiers

Harambee Stars head coach Jacob 'Ghost' Mulee has explained why he was not entirely concerned about the result in their 1-0 win over South Sudan at Nyayo Stadium on Saturday.

Mulee said the main objective of having the friendly, which Kenya won courtesy of Elvis Rupia's goal, was to gauge the players' readiness ahead of the African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Egypt and Togo.

"I am happy because they could at least get a win but I was not concerned with the result per see however I know that whenever one is coaching Kenya, every game is expected to be won," Mulee told Goal.

"But the primary aim of the friendly was to try out on the local lads and see at what level they can play internationally. I could gather a lot part from the result, there was a lot of positives and a number of things to be worked on of course.

"There were things that we saw and were good and of course some areas that need improvement before playing the next games. Without such friendlies, you cannot gauge some of the players internationally.

"The friendly is meant to give confidence to the players and a chance for the technical bench to see who is where at what given time."

The former Tusker head coach also explained why Omar Adisa was lined up in goal ahead of James Saruni and Joseph Okoth.

In addition, he addressed the issue of why the likes of Kenneth Muguna and Kevin Kimani did not start and were introduced in the second half.

"We have three goalkeepers in camp and in every game, we plan to see who has been impressive in the league, can he take his league form to the international level and so that was our basic aim of this friendly," said the coach.

"There are three games, we have 27 players in camp and all of them cannot play at once. But we have two remaining games and we will try and give everyone an equal chance and judge them thereafter.



"It is a kind of a rotational basis for the players in these three games. We had Michael Mutinda with a knock when we had our first training session and he has been looking good and could have a run in the remaining two games."

Kenya will play two more friendlies, against Tanzania on March 15 and 18.







