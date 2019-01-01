Muhammad Shaban: Vipers SC sign former Raja Casablanca striker

The forward joins the former Ugandan champions after just one season in Morocco

(UPL) side Vipers SC have signed Muhammad Shaban after his contract with Raja Club Athletic Casablanca was brought to an end last month.

Shaban returns to Uganda after joining the Moroccan side last year, but his stay in North Africa was not as successful as anticipated.

The Cranes striker scored just a goal in seven appearances for and now returns to join the Venoms before the new UPL season starts.

He has played for Onduparaka FC in 2015 and current champions Kampala Capital City Authority FC in 2017 and 2018 before moving north.

Shaban, upon signing for the three-time UPL winners, revealed a desire for a successful spell with the Kitende-based team.

“I am thrilled to be joining Vipers SC. I’m looking forward to playing in the Uganda Premier League once again. I’m keen to get started and make my contribution to the team’s efforts to win more trophies," Shaban told the club's website.

Vipers SC head coach Edward Golola revealed his satisfaction by having the Ugandan international in his ranks.

“Shaban is a very talented and good player. Our season last year showed us that we need options and quality to add depth to the squad upfront and Shaban is a proven marksman. I’m delighted that he accepted to join us," Golola told the club's portal as well.

The 21-year old made his international debut in 2016 and was part of Uganda's contingent in the in 2017 in Gabon.