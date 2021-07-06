Muguna: Yanga SC keen to sign ex-Gor Mahia captain and have made contact

The Jangwani giants have opened talks to sign the former Western Stima midfielder from K’Ogalo ahead of the new season

Tanzania giants Yanga SC have confirmed their interest to sign Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna.

Goal can exclusively reveal the Jangwani giants have already approached the player and his representatives over a possible move ahead of the new Mainland Premier League season.

A source in the club, who did not want to be named, has told Goal: “We are keenly following Kenneth [Muguna] and what I can tell you is that we have already made contact.

What has been said?

“I cannot give further details on the transfer but it is good to know we have talked to the player and his agent and soon we will make a big announcement.

“We are working as per the list given out by the technical bench and already we have engaged very many players and it looks positive, we don’t want to sign players without the consent of the bench.”

At the start of this season, Muguna, who was the K’Ogalo captain before he was stripped off the captaincy which was handed to Harun Shakava, was close to signing for the Timu ya Mwananchi but the deal fell through.

Muguna has been the key player for Gor Mahia this season and he was in great form on Sunday as they defeated rivals AFC Leopards 4-1 on penalties to clinch the FKF Shield Cup and a ticket to the Caf Confederation Cup.

Yanga have also signed Shabani

Goal also understands Yanga have beaten rivals Simba SC to the signing of AS Vita right-back Djuma Shabani.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi were the first side to be linked with the Democratic Republic of Congo defender after he impressed during a Caf Champions League Group A fixture in Kinshasa.

Article continues below

It was later reported Simba opted out of the race to sign him when he was injured during a training session with the national team but as Simba's interest waned, Yanga came along to enquire about his availability and started talks that reached an advanced stage.

The same source has told Goal the deal is as good as sealed and the right-back will be unveiled soon.

“We will make a big announcement soon and I can confirm Djuma [Shabani] is also coming to Jangwani,” the source said. “Just wait for the unveiling ceremony, it will be soon.”