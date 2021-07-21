Muguna to earn four times more at Azam FC than Gor Mahia

Goal can exclusively reveal the Harambee Star midfielder has signed a lucrative deal to play for the ‘Ice-cream Makers’

Kenneth Muguna will earn four times what he was earning at Gor Mahia when he seals a transfer move to Azam FC.

Goal can exclusively reveal the former Western Stima player will next season turn out for the ‘Ice-cream Makers’ in the Tanzanian Mainland Premier League.

A source privy to the deal has confirmed to Goal that Muguna has signed a bumper contract with the Chamazi-based club.

“Kenneth [Muguna] has agreed on a very lucrative deal with Azam, it is already signed and what is remaining is for the player to travel for the medical and then the unveiling,” the source, who did not want to be named, told Goal on Wednesday.

“I don’t want to mention the amount Azam will pay for his services but what I know is he will pocket four times more than what he was getting at Gor Mahia per month, it is a good deal for him and I know he will shine when he joins the team.”

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old midfielder sent a farewell message to Gor Mahia confirming his exit.

“When I arrived at this great club I was just a young man with dreams of representing the biggest club in the country, I didn't expect things to go as well as they did but you made it a lot easier for me and not to forget the high level of players with so much quality who were always there to support and make me feel comfortable,” Muguna wrote.

“Looking at what I have achieved at the club is so satisfying, I was lucky enough to play under great coaches and a great management as well a bunch of good players.

“Thanks to the chairman [Ambrose Rachier] and the whole management for their effort in renewing my contract though I felt like I needed a new challenge.

“Thanks for the years we spent together and I hope that we enjoy the remaining matches.”

