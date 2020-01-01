Mugiraneza: Namungo FC linked with transfer for ex-Gor Mahia striker

The Tanzanian club has now been linked with the towering striker as they prepare to take part in Caf competition

Mainland side Namungo FC have emerged as the clear favourites to land the services of striker Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza.

The Rwandan international, who recently announced he was quitting the international stage to concentrate on club football, is currently turning out for KMC of but could end up at Namungo, who have shown a keen interest in his services.

According to the New Times, the holding midfielder is out of contract at KMC and could likely sign for Namungo, who are handled by Rwandan tactician Thierry Hitimana and have revealed contact with the player.

“Discussions between him [Migi] and the club took place, but nothing decisive has come out yet,” Hitimana is quoted by New Times. “We have young players who did a great job last season, but we need someone experienced like Mugiraneza.”

Mugiraneza is also on record to have confirmed he is a free agent and could sign for any team ready for his services.

“I do not have a club right now, so I am open to offers and anything is possible. I have held talks with many teams including KMC and Namungo, let’s see what will happen in a few days.”

Namungo will be taking part in the Caf Confederation Cup after they reached the final of the in Tanzania to lose 2-1 to Simba SC.

Mugiraneza made his debut for Rwanda in 2006 during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup where they ended third. He was later handed a call-up to the national team and featured against ’s Super Eagles during a Fifa World Cup qualifier the same year in a match that ended 1-1.

The towering player, who is fondly referred to as ‘Migi’, began his career at SC Kiyovu Sport in Rwanda before he signed for league rivals APR FC in 2007.

On February 9, 2009, he was linked with a transfer move to famous French club Stade Rennais F.C., but it did not materialise and after seven years as an APR player he signed for two years with Tanzanian giants Azam FC in 2015, and in December 2016, ‘Migi’ quit Azam to join giants for two years.

He also won the 2010 Cecafa Kagame Cup with APR and also led the army side to lift six league titles and five Peace Cups.