Mughen: Rayon Sports star keen to sign for Yanga SC

The DRC midfielder says he has been approached to sign for the JangwanI Street-based giants

Rayon Sports midfielder Kakule Mughen has revealed his wish to sign for Young Africans (Yanga SC) during the next transfer window.

The lanky player has admitted he has been approached by GSM Investment Director Hersi Said over a possible switch to the Jangwani Street-based giants.

Mughen further revealed he had already sent his video clip to Said, as requested, and was now waiting for the final word from the team on the transfer.

“My contract with Rayon Sports will end soon and already, I had a discussion with GSM’s representative [Hersi], who requested about my video clips and I have sent him,” Mughen is quoted by Daily News.

“I like football a lot and previously, I had trials at Simba but things did not work well.

"At the moment, I am still a legal player of Rayon Sports until I hear further feedback from them [Yanga]."

The Democratic Republic of the Congo player has, however, stated he will engage Rayon for a possible extension of his contract if the deal to Yanga falls through, but insisted his intention is to play in either Tanzania or in the coming season.

Yanga's sponsor GSM has promised to beef up the current squad with quality signings as they strive to end rivals Simba SC’s dominance in the country in recent years.

The sponsors were involved in the signings of Bernard Morrison, Haruna Niyonzima, and Ditram Nchimbi in the last window and have stated their intention is to transform Yanga into a feared giant in the East African region and even Africa.

Yanga last won the Mainland title in 2016 and might be forced to wait for longer if Simba’s performance in the top-tier is anything to go by.

This season, the league took a break owing to the coronavirus pandemic, and at that time, Yanga were third on the table with 51 points from 27 games, while Azam FC were second on 54 points from 28 matches.

Simba SC are leading the log on 71 points and enjoys a 20-point gap over their traditional rivals and are likely to win the crown if the league resumes.