Mugalu thanks Chama for first goal in huge Simba SC win

The DR Congo import takes to social media to thank his counterpart after he grabbed his debut goal on Sunday

Simba SC striker Chris Mugalu has hailed the contribution of midfielder Clatous Chama after he notched his first goal for the club on Sunday.

Mugalu, who signed for the Wekundu wa Msimbazi from Zambia’s Lusaka Dynamos, was on target as Simba roared to a 4-0 win over Biashara United in a Mainland match played at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

Simba grabbed the lead through Chama, the 2019/20 Most Valuable Player, who was in the right place to receive a pass from Luis Miquissone and launched a low drive that beat Daniel Mgore in Biashara’s goal.

Chama then scored the second goal in the 26th minute as the champions looked more dominant and determined to beat Francis Baraza’s side, before Meddie Kagere, who was making his first start in this campaign, riffled home the third in the 52nd minute.

Am delighted to score my first ever Premier League goal for @SimbaSCTanzania tonight, thanks to maestro @ClatousCC who flipped the ball for me to finish.



More to come in God's grace 💪 pic.twitter.com/yYR3Tx4Hyw — Chris Mugalu (@strikermugalu) September 20, 2020

Kagere was withdrawn in the 78th minute with new signing Mugalu taking his place, and it took the DR Congo star seven minutes to grab his debut goal, which put the issue beyond Biashara’s doubt.

Mugalu has now taken to his social media pages to praise Chama for helping him score his first goal for the Reds.

“I am delighted to score my first ever Premier League goal for Simba,” Mugalu wrote. The goal was courtesy of maestro Chama, who flipped the ball for me to finish,

“More to come in God’s grace.”

Congrats my brother @strikermugalu



More goals to come for sure. God is good 🙏 https://t.co/u3SgRPIzne — Clatous Chota Chama (@ClatousCC) September 20, 2020

Chama has also responded by tweeting: “Congratulations my brother.”

Meanwhile, Chama has thanked Simba fans after he hit 250,000 likes on Instagram.

“Yesterday [Sunday] we were on fire and today [Monday] I want to thank you all for the 250,000 followers on Instagram, I will talk more later.”

Naandika nafuta ✍️



Yesterday was🔥and thank you for 2️⃣5️⃣0️⃣K followers on Instagram. I will talk later 😂



Please follow me👉 https://t.co/tsM3KOvzP7 pic.twitter.com/z0HsKQWkg5 — Clatous Chota Chama (@ClatousCC) September 21, 2020

It was Simba’s first match in Dar es Salaam having played their first two league matches away to promoted Ihefu FC whom they beat 2-1 before a 1-1 draw against Mtibwa Sugar.

Simba – with seven points from three matches - will now shift focus to their next opponents - Gwambina FC on September 26 - while Biashara United will look to pick themselves up when they play Ruvu Shooting on September 27.