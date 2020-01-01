Mugalu: Simba SC sign Congolese striker from Lusaka Dynamos

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are bolstering their squad in preparation for the continental assignment

Mainland League champions Simba SC have completed the signing of striker Chris Mugalu.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi have been desperate in bolstering their attacking department to be effective in the continental assignments. The move has been confirmed on the team's official social media.

"Our scouts and technical bench including our colleagues from Zambia and Congo have come to an agreement that for Simba to be competitive in the Caf they have to sign a quality striker like Chris Mugalu," Simba posted on their Facebook page.

"[Milutin Sredojevic] who is Zambia head coach has also expressed satisfaction by the signing of the player, and he is confident the team will have a say in the continent."

The East Africa team has revealed the qualities the former Lusaka Dynamos player possesses.

"He is a top striker in Africa, a fighter in and outside the 18-yard area. By his signing, you will understand our focus.

"With [John] Bocco, [Meddie] Kagere and Mugalu, we have no challenge domestically."

Last season, Simba were eliminated from Africa's elite competition in the early stages, and this time around they want to get into the latter stages of the competition.

The 21-time league champions managed to secure the services Ibrahim Ame from another top-tier side Coastal Union.

Ame has signed a three-year deal from Coastal Union of Tanga. He is signing for the club which is expected to fight for starting places with Pascal Wawa, Erasto Nyoni and Kennedy Juma who were in perfect form in the season that saw Wekundu wa Msimbazi sweep three titles.

Apart from Wawa, Nyoni, and Juma, the Tanzanian star will have to edge competition from his fellow new signing Joash Onyango of .

Onyango was an undisputed number one choice for coaches who have worked with him at since 2018 and that means Ame will need to work extra hard if he has to establish himself as one of the first team choices for coach Sven Vandenbroeck.

"He is a complete defender, and unfortunately, many people might not know him but the technical bench asked the club officials to sign him," Simba said as they announced Ame as their sixth signing of the ongoing transfer window.

"Do you know why the technical bench desired to sign him? He is a fighter, good in aerial balls as well as ground balls and has the best quality of a defender.

"He is courageous and that is a trait a good defender must possess. Welcome, Ame to the champions of the country. You have chosen the best place where you are guaranteed monthly salaries and of course, trophies."