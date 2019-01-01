MU-U15 Tournament: India colts go down 0-3 against USA

Bibiano Fernandes' India U15 side lose 0-3 to their American counterparts in their opening match of MU-15 Tournament held in Italy....

The U15 side kicked-off their campaign in the MU15 tournament with a disappointing 3-0 defeat against USA on Sunday at Palmanova, .

Austin Brummet, Carlos Cortez and Osvaldo Cisneros were on target for the winning side.

In a seventy minute game, the colts managed to restrict the U.S. U15 side to a goalless draw in the first half. Bibiano Fernandes’ men fought hard and came close on certain occasions to take the lead.

USA took the lead just minutes into the second half from a penalty they earned. Austin Brummet comfortably slotted the ball past Indian goalkeeper Ayush Deshwal.

It was all USA in the second half as they looked to increase their lead further by dominating proceedings. India though could have restored parity at the hour mark as Maheson Singh’s free-kick curled past the far post by a few inches.

Carlos Cortez doubled the lead for USA in the 63rd minute with a brilliant corner which went directly into the goal. Osvaldo Cisneros scored the final goal for his team sealing the fate of the match just seconds before the final whistle.

Bibiano Fernandes’ boys will next face U15 side on Monday at the same venue.

India XI: Ayush Deshwal (GK), Rajan Soren, Abdul Hannan, Halen Singh, Ashu, Amosa Laldung, Tatanbi Singh, Eric Lalsang (C), Himanshu Jangra, Aula Siba, Maheson Singh.