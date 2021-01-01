Mtibwa Sugar's Salim: The plan to stop Simba SC in Premier League tussle

The Sugar Millers will be hosted by the giants who have had a good run in the Caf Champions League

Mtibwa Sugar interim head coach Soud Salim has explained their strategy against Simba SC on Wednesday's Mainland Premier League tie despite a previous loss.

Salim admitted they were undone by their own mistakes in the first round game but they have come up with ways to stop Simba this time around and pick good results.



"It is great that our preparations were good and we arrived in Dar es Salaam in good form before the game on Wednesday. We lost the previous game and we did so because of the few mistakes that we committed," Salim told Azam TV.

"All in all, at the end of every game, one has to analyse deep and see what could have led to the loss and what must be done thereafter. We have all done that and the boys are ready for a game that I hope is going to be a good one.

"We have analysed Simba and we know they have a good attacking line and a good run both in the local and international games but we have done our part and we have advised our players how to deal with them accordingly."

Salim also gave an update on injured players ahead of the game that will be played at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium at 19:00 EAT.

"We had several injury cases but the majority of the players who were injured have come back," said the Tanzanian tactician. "Salum Ramadhani Kihimbwa who has been out for the last 15 games is the only player certain to miss out. Jaffary Kibaya who has been out for the last 11 games returned during the Azam game and that means we will have him available.

"Boban Zirintusa has also been out for quite sometime and we will wait to see what the doctor's advise before drafting him in the team or not."

The Sugar Millers are without a win in the last five games and are now 15th with 24 points. They have won six games, drawn in the same number and lost 11 matches in a season that they have struggled to catch up with mid-table rivals.

A win for Simba in Dar es Salaam will help reduce the gap between them and archrivals Yanga SC to just two points. Timu ya Wanachi have played four more games than Wekundu wa Msimbazi so far.

After reaching the Caf Champions League quarter-finals, Simba are expected to have condensed home fixtures as they try to reduce the games in hand as the second round gathers speed.