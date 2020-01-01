Mtibwa Sugar's midfielder Humuod praises Morrison of Yanga SC

The two stars clashed on Sunday in a league tie in Dar es Salaam which ended in Wananchi's favour

Mtibwa Sugar midfielder Abdulhalim Humuod has praised Yanga SC forward Bernard Morrison, saying he is a "clever" player.

The duo clashed on Sunday when Yanga romped to a 1-0 win via a goal which was scored by David Molinga. During the match, Humoud and Morrison clashed on numerous occasions which saw the former get a couple of warnings from the referee.

Humoud said the tackles were not as hard as people might have thought but he was trying to stop the Ghanaian from launching deadly attacks against them.

“Bernard [Morrison] is a good player. After I watched him in the last two matches, I can confirm he is a good player indeed. I understand to stop such clever players you should not give them any space to operate freely,” Humuod told Azam TV.

“I did not apply hard tackles while trying to stop him but what I was doing was to try and dispossess him. He is a good player and he helps Yanga a lot.”

Morrison was signed from by the Tanzanian record champions in the last transfer window.

The midfielder also suggested their loss came not because Mtibwa Sugar were not able to challenge Yanga but because their opponents used their chances better.

“My teammates also played according to their strength but in the end, we lost the match to our opponents. Let us focus on the next game and hope we will get even better results,” he concluded.

“Yanga got a chance and scored a winner from it. We got our own chances and failed to use them but that is football one will win and the other loses automatically.”

Eight matches have been lined up for Wednesday and Mtibwa Sugar will be away to Alliance FC while Yanga will host Lipuli FC in bid to close the gap with the top three sides on the Vodacom (VPL) table.