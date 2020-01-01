Mtibwa Sugar will keep top players next season – Kifaru

The Sugarmillers reveal they have launched a strategic plan to tie down their key players to long term deals ahead of next season

Mtibwa Sugar have disclosed they have started the process of keeping their decorated players ahead of next season.

According to the club’s Information Officer, Thobias Kifaru, the decision is not meant to deter other teams from signing their (Mtibwa Sugar) players but rather to make them follow the required procedures.

“Without doubt, Mtibwa Sugar is the top college in the country as far as grooming young football talent is concerned, since we invest a lot more in youth development than any other club in the country,” Kifaru is quoted by Daily News.

“It is becoming normal for big teams to rush here to get players during the transfer window that is why we have decided to give our stars long term contracts, so any team which wants to sign them should come here and have mutual negotiations.”

He added they have also realised some clubs fail to use players who are signed from Mtibwa, a thing he said forces such players to start requesting to rejoin the Manungu-based team.

“As a club, we benefit from selling players but for now, those who are being targeted by big clubs in the country have extended their contracts but the doors are wide open for any club willing to sign players here,” Kifaru continued.

Furthermore, Kifaru said ever since the club was promoted into the top-flight league in 1995, they have never been relegated due to what he said was a massive investment in youth players.

“We have U17 and U20 youth programmes, which have contributed a lot to bring a required revolution at the club and this, should be a challenge for other teams to be serious in focusing much on youth development projects,” he said.

As of now, Mtibwa Sugar occupies 13th place on the Mainland table with 33 points after 29 outings.