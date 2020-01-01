Mtibwa Sugar were not an easy team to beat – Azam FC's Cheche

The Ice Cream Makers’ coach admits his side found it tough to get past the Sugar Millers in a league match

Azam FC assistant coach Idd Cheche has admitted they were satisfied to pick up a draw against Mtibwa Sugar in a Mainland match.

The club was seeking to post their sixth straight win in the league but that did not happen as each team only managed to salvage one point from the game.

Speaking after the game, Idd admitted Mtibwa is among the best teams in the country which is not easy to defeat based on the quality they have.

“We had command of the game especially in the first half as we were able to create numerous scoring chances but in the second half, our opponents came back into the match stronger to make the encounter tough,” Cheche is quoted by Daily News.

His counterpart Zuberi Katwila said he was content with a point garnered from the match against what he described as a tough opponent.

“My boys executed well the directives I gave them, which later yielded one point and it is better for us bearing in mind that the game was very difficult,” he said.

“Sometimes, you get surprised that a professional referee makes questionable decisions during the match. I totally dislike commenting on referees but in other instances, we [coaches] are forced to react.”

Ismael Mhesa scored the opening goal for Mtibwa in the 67th minute of the second half before Richard Ella D’jodi levelled for the hosts in the 77th minute into the game via a spot-kick.

The Chamazi-based club still remains one of the key title contenders of the season as they currently occupy second place on the ladder with 36 points after 17 games.