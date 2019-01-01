Mtibwa Sugar provided Simba SC tough challenge - Aussems

The Belgian tactician admits his side found it hard when they played and eventually won against the Sugar Millers on Friday

Simba SC head coach Patrick Aussems has lauded Mtibwa Sugar for providing them with tough opposition during their Tanzanian (TPL) showdown on Friday.

Simba struggled and finally managed a 2-1 win at home against the Sugar Millers and Aussems says they had to find an alternative way to break their opponents' resilience.

The win saw the Msimbazi Reds pick up consecutive wins in the TPL after an opening 3-1 win over JKT in August.

“Mtibwa Sugar were good and they gave us hard times in the first half but we found a better way to deal with them in the second half,” Aussems told Mwanaspoti.

The Belgian tactician also lauded the club for appointing Senzo Mazingisa as the new chief executive officer. The former administrator was in attendance as the club took on Mtibwa Sugar in Dar es Salaam.

“I am happy for his [Mazingisa] appointment and personally I think Simba made a big call in appointing him,” Aussems added.

Meanwhile, Mtibwa Sugar head coach Zubery Katwila remained confident despite a second loss in the league, hoping they would post positive results in their next matches. They were beaten 3-1 by Lipuli in their first match pf the season on August 25.

“The match [against Simba SC] was a tough one but losing is always part of football nonetheless and getting this kind of results in the opening matches is not something strange,” Katwila told the same publication.

Simba are now temporarily on top of the league table awaiting the conclusion of matchday two on September 18, while Mtibwa Sugar are 19th on the 20-table team competition.