Mtibwa Sugar make changes to technical bench ahead of new season

The Sugar Millers finished last campaign in the 14th position after managing 45 points

Mainland League side Mtibwa Sugar have confirmed several changes to their technical bench ahead of the 2020/21 season.

One of the affected parties is Vincent Barnabas, who has been promoted to the senior team as the assistant coach, after serving as the head coach of the junior team for some time.

"We have been forced to make changes in the technical bench in preparations for the 2020/21 campaign," Mtibwa confirmed on their official Facebook page.

More teams

"Zubery Rashid Katwila will remain our team's head coach but will be assisted by Vincent Barnabas. Initially, Barnabas was the head coach of our junior team and helped them win the U20 competition, as well as nurturing players to play for the senior team."

The goalkeeping department has also been affected as well as the structural setup of the youth programs.

"We have also made changes in the goalkeeping department where our former player Soudy Slim will be in charge," the Sugar Millers further revealed.

"Awadh Juma Issa will be in charge of youth programs which was initially under Vincent Barnabas. Juma has been a great servant to our team until the 2019/20 season when he decided to retire from active football.

"We also have Lawrence Mushi who will be the team doctor while Amir Abdallah will be in charge of the team's equipment. David Chitty will serve as our team manager."

The Sugar Belt side released nine players as they rebuild their squad for the new season.

The players axed include Juma Nyosso, Ally Shomary, Juma Shemvuni, Majidi Bakari, Frank Ikobela, Evarist Mujwahuki, Kelvin Sabato and Geoffrey Mwashiuya.

The Sugar Millers finished the last campaign in 14th position after managing to secure 45 points, three places above the relegation line.

Lipuli FC, Ndanda FC, and Singida United were relegated to the lower-tier league.

Article continues below

Earlier on, Mtibwa also lost one of their key midfielders Abdulhalim Humud, who signed for Namungo FC.

The 33-year-old helped the Sugar Millers escape relegation, and his experience is what has enticed the Lindi-based side to go for his services.

With the club set for bigger challenges next season, they have decided to bolster their squad.