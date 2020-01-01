Mtibwa Sugar keeper Mshery ruled out for weeks after nasty injury

The Sugar Millers have been dealt a huge blow after their first choice keeper picked up a knee injury during their league match

Mtibwa Sugar have suffered a blow after their keeper Aboutwalib Mshery was ruled out of action for two weeks.

The keeper suffered a nasty injury after colliding with a player from JKT during their Mainland match which was lost by a solitary goal on Saturday.

The club has confirmed in a statement Mshery, who was rushed to hospital after the incident, will now be moved to Morogoro City for further tests after advice from the club doctor.

“We can confirm Mshery injured his right leg after colliding with a JKT player and he has been treated but will have to be under the care of the doctors for a few more days,” the club said in the statement.

“It was a very nasty injury and from the club, we want to wish Mshery a quick recovery, the doctors believe he will be out for another two weeks.”

Mtibwa Sugar are currently lying in position 14 of the 20-team table after accumulating 23 points from 22 matches.