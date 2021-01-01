Mtibwa Sugar had eight players fasting against Simba SC - Salim

The Sugar Millers are struggling to get off the relegation zone to stand a chance of playing in the top-tier next season

Mtibwa Sugar coach Soud Salim believes his charges suffered a heavy defeat against Simba SC because many players were fasting.

The Sugar Millers fell by an embarrassing 5-0 scoreline to the reigning champions Wekundu wa Msimbazi on Wednesday.

The 21-time champions scored their goals through Clatous Chama, Larry Bwalya, Meddie Kagere, and Luis Miquissone to ensure the gap between them and leaders Yanga SC was reduced to just two points.

The visitors' tactician believes his players were not in the right shape to play the in-form champions.

"It was a bad day at the office; playing a team that has been playing while having eight players who are fasting made it tough for us," Salim told Goal.

"We failed to stop them from scoring, we just couldn't.

"It was a tough game for us, but we will go back, analyse the match and rectify where possible. We played on a bad day against a performing and consistent team."

Mtibwa Sugar, with two draws and three losses in the last five games, remain perched in position 15 as the season gets tougher each and every day for them. The Sugar Millers are just above Mbeya City, Ihefu FC, and Mwadui FC, who are in the relegation zone.

Meanwhile, Simba coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa has lauded his players for maintaining their discipline in the huge win over their opponents.

The Frenchman conceded they knew how their opponents would play after spying on them against Azam.

"I am very proud of my players because they played with discipline in our game against Mtibwa," Da Rosa told Goal.

"It was not easy but we have been consistent and it helped us a lot. We had watched their game against Azam FC and we knew what to expect from them. But again, my players were disciplined and it helped in getting the huge win. I am happy to have great and disciplined players."

The win ensured Mnyama remained second - with 49 points - and reduced the gap separating them and archrivals Timu ya Wananchi. Wekundu wa Msimbazi have three games in hand, though, they were busy participating in the Champions League.