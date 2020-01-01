Mtibwa Sugar enjoying fruits of youth development teams should emulate – Katwila

The Sugarmillers coach encourages teams in the top-flight to invest in youth saying it is the only way to improve the sport

Mtibwa Sugar coach Zuberi Katwila has encouraged teams in the Mainland to invest in youth development saying it is the only way to develop sport in the country.

Katwila has insisted on the level of investment in youth players that his side did is paying off as they are able to generate income from them.

“When you invest a lot in youth football, you are assured of having a competitive squad in the near future and leaving that aside, you can also make a profit from them when they are sold to other clubs,” Katwila is quoted by Daily News.

More teams

“If you invest well in the youth programmes you make positive steps as far as football development is concerned and this should be highly urged to be done by many clubs in the country.”

He, therefore, advised teams trading in the top-flight league not to be afraid of parading young players saying as long as they get playing time, their level of understanding of the game improves.

“At Mtibwa Sugar, I usually give a chance to the youth to play in the Mainland Premier League games because the level of training they undergo makes them ready to face any club and that is what I have been doing with full blessings from management.”

He again disclosed if he can be given a chance to coach any of the big teams in the country, he could be featuring some of the young players as one way to give them a glimpse of how it feels to play at a big club.

"[The] football market, especially in Europe, requires young players because they can be easily trained and adapt to the playing chemistry of the concerned team as such, [where] much attention should be directed to promote these players.”