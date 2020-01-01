Mtibwa Sugar defeat Simba SC to win Mapinduzi Cup

A first-half strike by the Sugar Millers was enough to hand them the win against the fancied Wekundu wa Msimbazi side

Mtibwa Sugar are the new Mapinduzi Cup champions after defeating Simba SC by a solitary goal on Monday night.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi came into the match as favourites but the Sugar Millers contained them and ensured they did not falter. Meddie Kagere had a chance to give Simba the opening goal after just a quarter an hour but failed to hit the target from a good position.

Five minutes later, Miraji Athuman forced goalkeeper Shaban Kado to a good save after the defenders let him into the danger zone. Mtibwa replied almost instantly, but goalkeeper Beno Kakolanya's heroics in goal denied Japhary Kibaya twice, while Salum Kihimbwa's effort was deflected by the woodwork.

The Sugar Millers scored in the 38th minute when Awadh Salum danced his way past the defenders before slotting the ball past the custodian and handed his side a deserved lead.

Article continues below

Simba increased the tempo after the break, but the likes of Ibrahim Ajibu, Onesmo Mayaya and Clatous Chama could not capitalize on the chances they got in front of goal.

It is the second time Mtibwa have won the competition after first doing so 10 years ago after defeating Ocean View 1-0. It was the fifth time the Sugar Millers have qualified for the finals.

In this year's edition, they defeated Yanga SC 4-2 in the shootout after a 1-1 draw in regular time to advance.