Mtibwa Sugar defeat inconsistent Namungo, Coastal Union outwit Biashara United

The games were part of the matchday six actions but the results did not have much impact at the top of the table

Mtibwa Sugar managed a 1-0 win against Namungo FC in a match that was among four Mainland Monday fixtures.

The win marks their first one since they sacked head coach Zuberi Katwila – who has since been appointed by the league debutants Ihefu FC – for poor results.

The Sugar Millers – now with eight points – got the winning goal in the 76th minute through a Salum Kihimbwa penalty. The loss will perhaps provide Namungo head coach Thierry Hitimana with more questions especially after managing a better campaign last season.

More teams

The fact that Namungo are blowing hot and cold would also attract more questions whether they are ready for their maiden Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

In another match, Coastal Union romped to a huge 3-0 victory against Francis Baraza’s Biashara United. Hamad Rajab scored the opener for the home side in the 32nd minute before the other two goals were added to ensure they picked up all three points.

Raizin Hafidh got a brace as he scored in the 45th minute before finding the back of the net again a minute after the hour mark.

The win saw Coastal Union get their eighth point as they strive to move up away from the congested relegation zone. The loss, on the other hand, is a big blow for Biashara United who were looking to keep pace with the leading pack of Azam FC, Simba SC, and Yanga SC.

Elsewhere, Gwambina FC and Polisi shared the points courtesy of a 1-1 draw.

Jimson Mwanuke gave the debutants the lead in the 65th minute but the hosts restored parity in the 86th minute courtesy of a goal from Hamad Ally. Polisi Tanzania saw their points tally move to 11 while Gwambina now have eight points, both from six games.

Finally, JKT Tanzania were held to a 1-1 draw by Tanzania Prisons at Jamhuri Stadium in Dodoma.

Tanzania Prisons took a 21st-minute lead through Jumanne Elifadhili before the hosts fought and got an equaliser five minutes to the final whistle.

Jabir Aziz scored from the spot to ensure the tie ended in a draw in the early kick-off. The point was not enough to lift JKT Tanzania above the relegation zone as they will remain stuck at position 16 after six games.

Article continues below

Tanzania Prisons are 12th with just a point more than their Monday opponents.

Unbeaten Azam are leading with 18 points from six matches whereas second-placed and third-placed Simba SC and Yanga SC have 13 points but have played five games.