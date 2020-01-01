Mtibwa Sugar are struggling but will not give up against Simba SC – Kifaru

The Sugar Millers have vowed to pick up all three points when they host the Mainland champions at Jamhuri Stadium

Mtibwa Sugar official Thobias Kifaru has spoken about the special match coming up against Simba SC in the Mainland on Tuesday.

It’s obvious Simba will be looking to respond positively from their previous 1-0 defeat they suffered from JKT by ensuring they pocket three points at Jamhuri Stadium in Morogoro.

Again, Mtibwa Sugar lost their past encounter after going down 1-0 to Yanga at the same venue, hence none of the two sides is guaranteed victory until the end of the normal period of play.

But it is Mtibwa who won the last meeting between the two sides, beating Simba in the Mapinduzi Cup, and their Communication Officer Kifaru is confident they will do it again in the league.

“Ever since we returned from Zanzibar, our team has been struggling which is not good for us,” Kifaru is quoted by Daily News.

“In four games played, we have reaped only one point but we have not given up the fight yet. We know it will be a tense match with Simba eager to avenge what we did to them in the Mapinduzi Cup finals.

“Our stand is to fight for three points throughout the upcoming second round league games and we want to start that campaign by defeating Simba.”

Meanwhile, Simba SC team manager Patrick Rweyemamu said the squad is fit and ready for the match.

“We have come here with a strong 25-member squad ready for the game while Miraj Athuman and Mzamiru Yassin did not travel with the team as they are still nursing injuries they picked up during the Dar es Salaam derby match against Yanga.”