Msuva, Kibabage arrive to boost Taifa Stars squad ahead of Burundi challenge

The two players arrived in the country to give coach Etienne Ndayiragije a chance to build a strong team for this weekend's game

Diffa El Jadidi players Simon Msuva and Nickson Kibabage have arrived in ready for the game against Burundi.

The forwards arrived in the country on Thursday to link up with Taifa Stars to prepare for the Swallows game which is scheduled for this weekend.

"Taifa Stars players [Simon Msuva] and Nickson Kibabage] have arrived in the country ahead of the international friendly against Burundi to be played on Sunday, October 11 at 4 pm at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium," Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) confirmed through their official Facebook page.

The arrival of the two players complete Tanzania's squad and give coach Etienne Ndayiragije a chance to build a strong side to play their neighbours.

In an earlier interview, the tactician had stated why Burundi will offer his charges a tough challenge.

The current Burundi squad has almost 13 players who trade their professional football outside the country, and some of them will be making their debuts playing in the Burundi team this Sunday," Ndayigarije said.

"Some of them play in , Norway, , , and and some of them were born there, but because Burundi accepts dual citizenship, they have been called to play in this friendly encounter."

Tanzania will be taking part in the African Nations Championship and the Burundi tactician will be using the friendly match to gauge the fitness and preparedness of his charges.

Taifa Stars will be playing on November 11 away, before hosting them in Dar es Salaam two weeks later. The East African nation started their campaign in Group J with a 2-1 win over Equatorial Guinea before falling 2-1 away to Libya in their second game.

Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Metacha Mnata (Yanga SC), Aishi Manula (Simba SC), David Mapigano (Azam FC)

Defenders: Shomari Kapombe, Mohamed Hussein (Simba SC), Israel Mwenda (KMC FC), Brayson David, Abdallah Sebo (Azam FC), Bakari Mwamnyeto (Yanga SC) Dickson Job (Mtibwa Sugar), Iddy Mobbi (Polisi Tanzania)

Midfielders: Jonas Mkude, Said Hamisi, Yassin Mzamiru (Simba SC), Himid Mao (ENPPI SC, ), Iddy Nado, Salum Abubakar (Azam FC), Feisal Salum (Yanga SC), Ally Msengi (Stellenbosch FC, )

Forwards: John Bocco (Simba SC), Mbwana Samatta ( FC, Turkey), Nickson Kibabage, Simon Msuva (Diffa El Jadidi, Morocco), Thomas Ulimwengu ( , DR Congo), Ditram Nchimbi (Yanga SC)