Msuva happy with teamwork in Difaa El Jadidi's win over Wydad Casablanca

The forward scored the only goal to help his team get maximum points against their hosts

international striker Simon Msuva is delighted to have helped his team Difaa El Jadidi claim maximum points against Wydad in the Moroccan Botola Pro.

The 26-year-old converted a Chouaib El Maftoul pass in the 20th minute to hand his team the only goal at Athletic Complex Stadium. The forward says it was a tough game but what mattered at the end was the result.

"Usually, the second leg is tough because teams give their best to ensure they realize their objectives," Msuva is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

More teams

"The game against Wydad was a tough one, but we played together as a team and it contributed to our win. It is a motivation to us and we will build from the result and target another win in our next assignment."

Msuva has also opined on the introduction of Video Assistant Referee (VAR) in .

"I have no problem with [VAR] introduction, mine was just a precaution because of problems that might come with it. I am happy to be part of history for being the first to use it in Africa, but the most important thing was the win," Msuva concluded.

Difaa are sixth on the log with 23 points from 15 games.