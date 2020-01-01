Msuva explains why move to Europe did not materialise in January

The 26-year old states he was advised against leaving the Morrocan side in the January transfer window

international Simon Msuva has revealed he was advised against making a move from his current side Difaa El Jadida.

Portuguese outfit and CD of were among the teams interested in the signature of the 26-year-old in the January transfer window but the deal did not materialise.

The Taifa Stars forward has now opened up on why he did not leave .

"I was approached regarding the January move, actually I was sure of leaving but it did not happen," Msuva is quoted by Mwanaspoti.

"The management advised me to be patient before leaving; they want the best for me. I understood them because they are not interested in money, but they would love to see me in a better team which will continue developing me."

The forward has scored three goals for the club this season and has admitted life is good in North Africa.

"Teams pay well, and I am enjoying my game here; maybe they did not want to sell me because the teams which came undervalued me," Msuva concluded.

Difaa is currently placed in the eighth position in Batola Pro.