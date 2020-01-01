Msolla: Yanga SC will not interfere with the work of Kaze

The Jangwani giants’ boss now asks the club’s fans to support the new bench saying they should not give them much pressure

Young Africans (Yanga SC) officials have promised the club’s fans they will not interfere with the work of new coach Cedric Kaze.

The Burundian tactician was officially unveiled on Friday after signing a two-year contract to replace Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired after only 37 days in charge of the team.

With many team officials already known to interfere with the work of coaches, to the extent of dictating which players should start in a match, Yanga chairman Mshindo Msolla has said they will give coach Kaze a free hand to do his work.

“It is that time we need to give our coach Kaze the support he needs to prepare our team and not to dictate to him which players to play and who should sit on the bench,” Msolla told reporters on Sunday.

“This is not the time to start giving our coach pressure, it is not the time to start discussing the coach on social media on what he should, or he needs to do or what he should have done, no…it is the time to let the coach do his work, let him do the job that we gave him to do.

“He is the one who attends training sessions and understands the strength of each and every player, so he is the one who should be allowed to pick the squad, not the fans or the officials, he knows how the squad can fit into his style of play, who can play where and how.”

“The coach will also be able to decide which player needs to be benched, not the fans or the officials, I want us to take our responsibilities of rallying behind the team and leave the technical matters to the coach, he knows why he is here and what we want him to achieve, let us give him the support.”

Msolla further urged Yanga fans to learn to have patience.

“We should be patient enough and give the coach time, ask me if I am giving them support, that is what I am supposed to provide to the technical bench, the rest, it is about them to plan and pick the best.”

Kaze arrived in Yanga from Canada where he was working with youth teams and he has already started training the team ahead of their next Mainland match against Polisi on October 22.

Yanga have enjoyed a good start to the 2020-21 campaign as they have managed to register four wins from the five matches played so far with the other one ending in a 1-1 draw.